Mansfield leisure centres introduce quieter hours in support of people with sensory processing issues

More Leisure Community Trust (MLCT) has launched a programme of quieter hours in its gyms and swimming pools to make its facilities more accessible for people with sensory processing issues.

The initiative is being rolled out across four centres in Mansfield, which MLCT operates in partnership with Serco Leisure. During the quieter periods, music will be turned off in gyms and around the poolside, bright lights will be dimmed or switched off, and staff will refrain from making Tannoy announcements unless there is an emergency.

Sarah Berne, National Active Wellbeing Manager for Serco Leisure, said:

"Studies show that around 5-16% of the population have sensory processing difficulties. That’s a huge group of people, who may be put off attending leisure facilities as the environments could create feelings of anxiety, discomfort or fear. By making a simple change, we’re making our centres more accessible and more welcoming, which fits into the active wellbeing strategy we launched last year.”

Brian Taylor, chair of MLCT, said:

“While these quieter, more relaxed sessions are open to all customers, this small timetable change at our facilities could make a huge difference to the lives of people with neurodiversity needs, making our centres a truly inclusive environment where people can enjoy their health and wellbeing experience.”

Cllr Andy Burgin, Portfolio Holder for Environment, said:

“We want everyone in Mansfield to feel they can access and enjoy our leisure facilities. For residents or visitors with sensory processing difficulties, busy and noisy environments can be overwhelming, so these quieter hours are a really positive step towards making our centres more inclusive. It’s about breaking down barriers, supporting wellbeing, and ensuring that nobody feels excluded from leading an active, healthy lifestyle."

For details on quieter hour days and times at your local centre, please visit: Mansfield | More Leisure Community Trust

In partnership with Serco Leisure, MLCT operates Warsop Health Hub, Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre, Oak Tree Leisure Centre and Water Meadows Leisure Complex on behalf of Mansfield District Council.