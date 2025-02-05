Mansfield Hospital Theatre Troupe panto

The wonderful cast of Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe had an amazing time at the Palace Theatre Mansfield, with Jack and the Magical Beanstalk panto 2025.

It was a great pleasure to see so many people at the theatre and what a show we had. We have been fortunate to have such amazing audiences throughout the week.

A very big well done to all involved, especially to those back stage who provide such support to the cast.

Our band this year has once again been invaluable to us and we look forward to 2026. We would like to thank Mr Trevor Brownley who has after 30 years of being the most incredible Dame, decided to retire.

Trevor has been a joy to the troupe and has given many years of hard work and dedication. We wish him all the best for his retirement. Thank you to you all for your support and see you again in 2026.