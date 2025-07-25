Mansfield home care agency is one of the Top 20 home care providers in East Midlands

Respectful Care

Respectful Care has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care providers in the East Midlands.

There are 1,223 home care providers in the East Midlands and 13,339 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in the East Midlands received the award from the leading reviews site for home care, homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.

According to the ONS’s population projections, by 2072, the number of people aged 65+ in the UK could rise to 22.1 million, making up 27% of the population.

This is why homecare.co.uk’s Top 20 awards are crucial. They help people find high-quality care based on reviews from people receiving home care, plus their friends and relatives.

To look for a home care agency in Mansfield go to: https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/listings.cfm/searchtown/Mansfield

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence.

People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden away from society. When this happens their home care worker often plays a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive the home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Respectful Care has shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the East Midlands!”

Keeley Riley, at Registered Manager at Respectful Care, said: “To have received Outstanding in all 5 areas is a testament to our staff. The recognition is welcomed with open arms and truly deserved. Respectful Care embeds what home care should be – high-quality, person-centred care within one’s home. Tailoring this ethos with carers who strive to go above and beyond for those they support is invaluable.

"Being named a Top 20 provider by homecare.co.uk further affirms the commitment we hold to quality and compassion. We will continue to raise the standards within our community and be an advocate for what people deserve. Well done to all at Respectful Care, we celebrate your excellence.”

To see Respectful Care’s reviews, go to https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/agency.cfm/id/65432202650

Please follow this link for the full list of winners.