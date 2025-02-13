Mansfield fully open for business and bouncing back

Latest footfall figures from five cameras around the town centre show a continued increase since 2022 when 4.8m visitors were counted to 2024 when nearly 6m visitors were recorded.

Other figures from Mansfield BID show that in the past two years, the town centre has seen 61 new businesses open, seven relocate to the town, one expand and another 10 proposed. This is against five recorded as having closed.

All of the council’s own town centre retail outlets are now fully occupied with the recent opening of a trading card shop on Queens Street and a new Vietnamese restaurant in Regent Street.

Earlier this month, a survey by the card payment company SumUp showed that more new pubs and bars opened in Mansfield than anywhere else in the UK over the last five years with 25 new establishments opening over the past five years, an increase of 62.5 per cent.

The same survey, which was based on Office for National Statistics figures, also showed the town was eighth in the country for high street retail growth in the past five years with the figures revealing a 30.4 per cent increase.

Another survey, based on various data sources, which is due to be released by Bionic, a price comparison site aimed at small businesses, is set to show that Mansfield is the best place in the UK to start a business outside of London.

Mansfield District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Regeneration and Growth, Cllr Stuart Richardson, said: “All these positives suggest that Mansfield is most definitely open for business and the place to be if you want to reach customers.

“More work is needed to continue this upward trend, but it is very encouraging that Mansfield’s fortunes appear to be on the rise and demonstrating that this district is not only a great place to live and work but also a sound place to invest.

“We always encourage our residents to support their local economy, jobs and prosperity by shopping here on the doorstep.

“With various multi-million pound investments on the horizon for the town centre these buds of recovery are only going to blossom in the coming months and years.”

Jay Rowlinson, CEO of Mansfield BID, added: “These figures highlight the need for the town to recognise the importance of its town centre.

“I have no doubt that the town centre can and will be more successful moving forward with the continued support and interest of key partners and businesses.

“Of course, there is always more to do. We need to be nimble and peel away any red tape or bureaucracy, and sing our successes and promote Mansfield whenever and wherever we can as a good place for both businesses and visitors.”

Among the new businesses to open in Mansfield town centre is Trident Cards which expanded from its Nottingham base with a new store and café in Queen Street last year.

Store manager James Middleton said: “With all the plans for Mansfield town centre and the support from the council and partners for new businesses, it felt like the opportune moment to grow with Mansfield.”

Last year, the latest visitor economy figures showed that shopping was the biggest reason for people to visit Mansfield, accounting for 42 per cent of expenditure, followed by food and drink at 29.3 per cent.

Mansfield’s visitor economy was worth £130.76m in 2023, up from £124.75m in 2022 and making good progress back to the 2018 high of £147.23m.

There were 2.82m visitors to the district, up 4.2 per cent on the 2022 figure of 2.71m in 2022 and the visitor economy sector supported the full-time equivalent (FTE) of 1,540 jobs, compared with an FTE of 1,379 in 2022.

Meanwhile the council’s Destination Mansfield project, overseen by the Mansfield Place Board, is gathering pace with the second Mansfield Light Night set to bring thousands of visitors to the town this month. Other exciting events and attractions are planned during the year.

Nottinghamshire Police also have good news to encourage more trade in the town centre with a targeted campaign of patrols, arrests and convictions cutting shoplifting by 38 per cent in the past 12 months.

The proportion of offenders dealt with by means of a charge, report for summons to court, fixed penalty notice, or community resolution stands at 41% - the highest in Nottinghamshire.

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Mansfield is a great place to live, work and visit and I am proud to lead a team of local officers who care passionately about a place many of them call home.

“We are working hard every day to tackle issues of concern in and around the town centre and have been successful in reducing both antisocial behaviour and shoplifting over the last couple of years.

“These results can only help to build business confidence and encourage visitors to spend their money with local businesses.

“I want people to know that these remain priority issues for us and we will continue to come down hard on anyone who causes harm to our town centre.”

Among other council initiatives to stimulate growth and inward investment are:

Grants for enterprises seeking to open a vacant shop and to improve shops fronts.Mansfield Townscape Heritage Project supported by £849,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, to help restore heritage buildings in the town centre.

Mansfield Connect, a scheme to repurpose the former Beales department store into a community and civic hub.

The £16.5m White Hart Street development to transform a derelict area of the town centre into mixed-use affordable homes and new commercial spaces.

The Safer Streets project with £133,000 of investment to promote feeling of safety for the night time economy including improved CCTV, lighting and visibility, a scheme to reduce youth antisocial behaviour and Street Guardian volunteer first aider presence.Working with Mansfield BID to develop further support for businesses.

Businesses seeking help finding premises and starting up in Mansfield can find out more on the council website at: Local business – Mansfield District Council (opens in new window).

New businesses

Among the businesses that have opened in Mansfield since 2022 are:

One Beyond, Four Seasons Centre, retail general trading, national, opened Oct 22

Coalesce, Regent Street, Tattoos, independent, opened Dec 22

Monika Market, Stockwell Gate, retail, european mini market, independent, opened Jan 23

Celestic Hair & Beauty, Churchside, independent, opened Jan 23

Once Upon A Time, Four Seasons Shopping Centre, retail, hand made jewellery, Independent, opened Apr 23

Hair by Coco / Hair by Charlotte Leigh, Churchside, independent, opened May 23

Top Nails & Beauty, Leeming Street, independent, opened May 23

Boba Shack (Bubble Tea), Four Seasons Centre, independent, opened, June 2023

F&A Nail Bar, West Gate, independent, opened June 23

Kingz Barbers / Safa Barbers, Stockwell Gate, independent, opened Aug-23

Starbucks, Four Seasons Centre, national, opened Sept 23

The Clearance Centre, Market Place, retail – general trading, Independent, opened Oct 23

Peaceful Nails & Spa, West Gate, independent, opened Oct 23

Totsville, Stockwell Gate, Leisure, independent, opened Nov 23

Gonk World, Four Seasons Centre, retail gift shop, independent opened Feb 24

Playground, Leeming Street, pub, independent opened Feb 24

The A World UK CIC, Four Seasons Centre, retail charity shop, Feb 24

Panda Panda, St Peters Way, restaurant, independent, opened March 24

Food Plus Supermarket, Stockwell Gate, supermarket, independent, opened Mar 24

Oliverene African Shop, Market Place, supermarket, independent, opened April 24

Nicco Global African and International Food, Westgate, supermarket, independent, opened July 24

Phat Buns, Leeming Street, restaurant, national, opened Oct 24

KB Banh Mi, Regent Street, café / takeaway, independent, opened Nov 24

Drunken Donkey, Market Place, pub, refurbishment from Nov 24

Trident Cards & Café, Queen Street, retail / café, independent, opened Nov 24

500's Lounge Café & Bar, Toothill Lane, independent opened Jan 25

