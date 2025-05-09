Mansfield dad skydives for children with cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dad of two from Mansfield will take part in a group skydive this weekend for local children’s cancer charity, PASIC. Carl’s own son, aged 12, is facing cancer treatment after being diagnosed with bone cancer in June 2024.

When active and sporty Dexter showed his parents a lump on his right hip they initially thought it must be a sports-related injury.

After taking him to A&E, the family became worried it might be something worse when the hospital wanted to keep Dexter in to run some tests. Then, after being referred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, they were given the devastating news, that Dexter had bone cancer.

Carl said: “Telling Dex he had cancer was probably the hardest part. As a parent having to tell your child that they had a life threatening disease, we wouldn’t wish it on anyone.

Carl with his son Dexter

“It’s difficult to sum up the raw emotion, the sadness and desolation that you feel as you see your child process this information and the effect it has.

“Dexter cried a little on finding out. He said ‘I’m not scared of cancer, cancer should be scared of me’. He clearly was scared of having cancer, but that mindset became a little bit of a mantra for him as he began the journey through chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“That same night we went back to our hotel and he wasted no time in getting on call to his friends and telling them about it. If nothing else it was great gossip!

“Having to tell Dexter’s sister Lily that her brother had cancer was hard too. She had a few tears and was very upset. Not being able to comfort her in person was incredibly difficult as we were in Birmingham with Dexter.”

Dexter playing a game of chess while in hospital

Shortly after diagnosis, and back at Queen’s Medical Centre, the family were introduced to PASIC, a local children’s cancer charity providing practical, social, emotional and financial support.

“Our PASIC Support Worker has been a help, particularly to my wife, Charlotte, as she’d come and chat to her on the ward about Dexter and the whole situation.

“We’ve been offered numerous trips out but unfortunately we haven’t been able to attend much so far due to Dex being so ill.

“We’ve also had a travel grant to help with extra costs which was useful due to Charlotte needing to take time off work.”

Dexter in hospital

How is Dexter doing now?

“Dex is doing great at the moment. He was given the all clear in February and in early April had his central line removed. Most of his regular medications have now stopped and he’s starting to live a “normal” life again.

“He’s missed the most part of year 7 due to his illness but we’re re-introducing him gradually with the aim of him being back full time in September, ready to have a real go at year 8. His teachers are full of praise for him and his attitude to learning and catching up on what he’s missed this year.”

“The day we were given the all clear, we were obviously a little elated. Outside Dexter’s consultant’s office were flyers and posters advertising fundraising opportunities. Most of them were running challenges. I get out of breath running a bath, so none of them really appealed as I felt I couldn’t physically do them.

“Jumping out of a plane though? I could do that if I could find the courage. So I signed up!

“In front of me, on that ward, were kids - from babies to teenagers - all facing much harder challenges than this and doing it with a smile on their face. How could I not do something to help them and their families through this ordeal?

“If he had been old enough Dex would have been doing the skydive with me and he wants to raise some money himself, but we’ve had to rein him in a bit in order to rebuild his body after chemo. But once he has regained a bit of fitness, he’s looking into a sponsored walk or swim, something he can do to repay a little of what he’s received.

“We had received such amazing treatment and support, it would be nice to be able to help even one other family in this horrific situation, whether it’s a family trip out or just being able to put petrol in the car.

“A small part of me is looking forward to the skydive, but a big part of it is hoping the weather intervenes and it’s called off! I’ve never been great with heights. I’m trying not to think about it too much until the day arrives to be honest.”

Carl will be taking part in a group skydive at Langar Airfield on Sunday 11th May to raise money for PASIC.