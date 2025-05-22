Mansfield Crematorium invites families to join Father’s Day service

By Mansfield District Council
Contributor
Published 22nd May 2025, 11:48 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 11:52 BST
Mansfield Crematoriumplaceholder image
Mansfield Crematorium
Mansfield Crematorium is inviting families to visit and commemorate the lives of fathers and father figures.

Families are invited to visit the Thoresby Chapel on Sunday 15 June at 10.30am for a special Father’s Day memorial service. The service is expected to last around 45 minutes and offers a moment of reflection and remembrance.

Most Popular

The service will be led by civil celebrant Phillip Dackombe along with guest speakers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ady Selby, Assistant Director for Neighbourhoods, said: "Father’s Day can be a particularly poignant time for those who have lost their father or father figure.

“Every year, we welcome many families to our grounds who come to lay flowers and commemorate their loved ones around Father’s Day.

“We hope that families will find comfort in their visit to us again this year.”

People are invited to remember their lost loved ones by submitting images, which will be displayed during the service. If you would like an image to be displayed, please email it to [email protected] before 11 June 2025. You should get an email confirming that your photos have been received.

The Book of Remembrance will also be open at the crematorium on Sunday 15 June from 10am to 4pm. The crematorium grounds will be open for members of the public to lay flowers outside.

Related topics:People
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice