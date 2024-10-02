Mansfield club hits the high notes for vulnerable youngsters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sick and vulnerable children and young people have benefitted from support from Mansfield Folk and Acoustic Club. A donation of £400 was made recently to two charities, PACT and Changing Lives through Horses. This was the proceeds from one of the club’s popular singers’ nights.

PACT provides practical support for families of children with cancer as well as the hospital where they are being treated.

They have purchased equipment used in the care of the children. Every year they provide trips and treats for the children and their families. Families can struggle financially when they have a sick child and the charity can provide meals for the parents of children who are inpatients as well as free sweet treats for the children.

Mansfield and Ashfield Chad

The British Horse Society’s Changing Lives through Horses programme helps young vulnerable and underprivileged children connect with society through the power of horses.

Dave Kemp presenting the cheque to Joe Edge representing PACT and Changing Lives through Horses.

The charity are strong believers that horses can help young people develop key life skills and, for many, open doorways into a career pathway of their choice. The Changing Lives through Horses programme connects young people to communities and helps to rekindle a desire to continue with education and training through the magic of horses.

This was the club’s first charity donation of their 2024/2025 season. During the 2023/2024 season the club gave away a total of £1800 in donations to both local and national charities. They are ambitious to try to exceed this amount during their current season.

Mansfield Folk and Acoustic Club meets every Monday, including most Bank Holidays, at the Forest Town Arena. Doors open 7.30pm for 8.00pm start and the aim is to finish at 10.30pm.

The club aims to provide a range of live acoustic music every week at a price which means no one is excluded. A varied programme runs throughout the year. Acoustic singer and musician nights are open to all with an admission price of £1.

Feature nights include 2x20 mins slots by a named performer, the rest of the evening being opened up to floor spots.

Admission is £2. Guest nights feature a main artist and support act for £5 entry.

Anyone interested in playing, singing or listening to all forms of acoustic music will be offered a warm welcome.

More details can be had by emailing Elaine at [email protected].