Mansfield charity links with stores to support local community

People in Mansfield are receiving nutritious food from Tesco stores thanks to the tireless work of The Redeemed Christian Church of God Miracle Chapel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity provides free surplus food from Tesco Jubilee Way Mansfield and Tesco Chesterfield Road South and makes it available to people in Mansfield, supporting families in need.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God Miracle Chapel receives food as part of the Community Food Connection surplus food scheme, which involves local Tesco stores and food surplus redistribution charity FareShare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Community Food Connection scheme ensures that surplus food from Tesco is given to charities and community groups, whose volunteer members then distribute it to the public. Across the UK it redistributes 2 million meals each month.

Charlotte Perkins, Tesco colleague (left), with Sunday Jagun, food bank coordinator at The Redeemed Christian Church of God Miracle Chapel (right)

Sunday Jagun, food bank coordinator at The Redeemed Christian Church of God Miracle Chapel, said: “The support from Tesco has been transformative for our food banks and the families we serve.

"We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Tesco Jubilee Way Mansfield and Tesco Chesterfield Road South for consistently going above and beyond to make sure we have the essential supplies we desperately need - from basics like milk and bread to fresh, perishable items and treats that brighten up our food parcels. A special shoutout to Charlotte Perkins from the Tesco Chesterfield Road South store who has been an incredible support to our volunteers. Her dedication to ensuring we receive what we need and her readiness to help make a world of difference in our ability to serve the community.

“For many children and families, these donations mean the difference between a day spent hungry and a day with nourishing food on the table, along with the reassurance that their community genuinely cares. The smiles, the relief and the gratitude we witness are a testament to the incredible impact of Tesco’s support, and we are profoundly grateful for their partnership in helping us provide comfort and sustenance to those who need it most."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire De Silva, Tesco Head of Community, said: “Working with community groups such as The Redeemed Christian Church of God Miracle Chapel to help them get the food they need is such an important service for us to be able to provide. The dedication they have to their community is amazing, and we are pleased to do what we can to support.

“We firmly believe no good food should go to waste, which is why we began our Community Food Connection scheme. It enables us to ensure our surplus food is put to good use in communities.”

FareShare is the UK’s biggest charity fighting hunger and food waste. Two-thirds of the organisations it provides food to support children and families.

Katie Sadler, Head of FareShare Go, said: “The food that Tesco redistributes through FareShare makes a huge difference to people facing food insecurity across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We work with thousands of charities and community groups providing essential support to their communities, and receiving a steady stream of food helps them to feed the people who need it most.”

Charities and community groups that could benefit from the support of the Community Food Connection scheme can find further information at https://fareshare.org.uk/getting-food/