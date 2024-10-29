Mansfield care worker wins Bright Future Award

Faye walks up to collect her award

A ward manager from a Mansfield hospital which supports men struggling with their mental health spoke of her pride after scooping a top award for her promising future in the industry.

Faye Barker-Lane is a ward manager at Cygnet Hospital Sherwood, on Rufford Colliery Lane, a 44-bed mental health hospital for men. It opened in January 2024.

She scooped one of the top prizes at the Cygnet Group achievement awards, a day of celebration for caring, dedicated and hard-working colleagues across the health and social care sector.

She won the Bright Future award, which was for an individual who joined Cygnet Group within the last year, who has hit the ground running, had a positive impact within the team and made a meaningful contribution to their service.

Cygnet Group is a leading provider of health and social care services for young people and adults with mental health needs, acquired brain injuries, eating disorders, autism and learning disabilities within the UK.

The awards, now in their third year, were held at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, on Thursday 24 October. They were hosted by actress and comedian Sally Phillips, together with her son Olly, who are patrons of the Downs Syndrome Association and shared their personal stories of how their lives have been affected by disability and the impact social care staff have had on their journeys.

The nomination script for Faye, who joined the team at Cygnet Hospital Sherwood in January 2024, read: “This is her first role as Ward Manager, but it was clear from the outset that she had what it takes to succeed.

“Faye’s ward was fully occupied within six weeks of opening, a testament to her rapid success. The ward now boasts a full and contented team of substantive staff, excellent relationships with key stakeholders, and a strong commitment to safety, staff and patient experience, and high standards. Faye even found time to complete a half marathon in between all this!

“Faye embodies everything needed to manage a successful team, and the staff consider themselves very lucky to have her as a colleague with a very bright future at Cygnet.”

Upon receiving the award, Faye said: “it was a truly amazing event to be a part of.

“I was not expecting to win anything and was just happy to have been nominated and be part of the day, with only having been with Cygnet 10 months. I was overwhelmed with being a winner and it meant a lot to be recognised by Cygnet and reassuring the work I have done since starting has been so positive. It has given me such positive morale and more motivation to continue to strive in my role.

“I feel this also reflects why events like this are so important to see so many well deserved winners and recognition for teams as well as, individuals and to be able to mix with other Cygnet hospitals and support and praise one another for all the work they do. It should absolutely be recognised.”

Dr Tony Romero, Cygnet CEO, said: “It is always a genuine pleasure for me to hear how Cygnet staff are making an incredible difference to some of society’s most vulnerable people. The work they are doing, and the care they are providing, is having a positive impact on so many lives.

“The awards are about recognising and honouring the dedication, compassion and sheer hard work shown by staff who, no matter their role, play a vital part in the provision of patient and resident care.

“Faye is an example of somebody who consistently goes above and beyond for the individuals in her care. She demonstrates passion for his work, commitment to excellence, and an unwavering dedication to our service users.”