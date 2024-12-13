Mansfield care services perform Christmas Panto

Staff and residents from Cherry Tree House and Pines, social care residential services in Mansfield Woodhouse, recently performed a Christmas pantomime.

Following the success of last year’s pantomime – ‘Who’s afraid of the big bad Buddy Elf?’ – the residents and staff produced and performed their own rendition of the fairy-tale classic, ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’.

The props were all made with the help and support of the team at the two services. The team also held a raffle on the day with all proceeds going to local homeless charities this Christmas.

Cherry Tree House and Pines, on Park Hill Road, are part of the Cygnet Social Care division and offer a residential service for individuals with learning disabilities, autism, complex needs and behaviours that may challenge.

The staff and residents have spent the last six months preparing for the show by making the props and attending rehearsals to enable them to put on a great performance.

The pantomime audience was made up of residents, staff members and families, including those from a number of other Cygnet Social Care residential services in the area including Beeches, Broughton House, Conifers, Elston House and Marion House.

Describing the pantomime as a huge success. Kiri Fullwood, Cygnet Social Care Service Manager, said: “This was another successful year with our amazing residents and staff. I am always so proud of them and the effort they put in. I am also grateful to everybody who came along to support them.

“It was an incredibly uplifting performance and a reminder that our residents really can achieve anything. It was a fantastic and festive start to the Christmas build-up.”