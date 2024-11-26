Mansfield care home hosts successful Christmas Craft Market event

On Saturday, November 23, HC-One’s Berry Hill Park Care Home, in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, held its annual Christmas Craft Market to get eventgoers in the festive spirit.

Berry Hill Park’s Christmas Craft Market event was filled with festive cheers, as residents, colleagues, and visitors came together to enjoy a fun-filled day packed with seasonal entertainment.

Crafters from across Nottingham and the surrounding Mansfield areas set up their craft stalls with a large array of items for sale, including Christmas gifts.

Items for sale included hand-crafted Christmas tree decorations, jewellery, ornaments, plaques and teddies including felt work rabbits, love hearts and Robbins by local crafters.

One of the craft stall holders included Berry Hill Park’s Wellbeing Coordinator, Janet Brandham, who showcased her popular felt rabbits and baskets full of craftwork.

The Christmas Craft Market featured a range of fantastic stalls, and creative crafts, live entertainment, and a selection of scrumptious festive treats including mulled wine, caramel lattes, tea and coffee with minced pies.

Children who attended the event had a great time exploring the activities and enjoyed the festive atmosphere. Residents, colleagues and visitors embraced the opportunity to come together and celebrate the Christmas season.

Claire Brown, Wellbeing Coordinator and organiser of Berry Hill Park’s Christmas Craft Market 2024 event, said:

“Thank you to everyone who attended Berry Hill Park’s Christmas Craft Market event, it was a great success! The colourful stalls cheered everyone up on such a cold and wet day.

“A lot of work went into making each piece of craft. It was a real pleasure to meet everyone.”