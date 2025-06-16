Mansfield bus operator celebrates 25-year career of award-winner

A Mansfield bus operator is celebrating the career of one of the key members of its team, who is retiring after 25 years of helping local people, throughout the region, to get where they need to go.

Janet Warriner, Commercial Assistant, retires after 25 years with Stagecoach East Midlands. After joining as a Clerk at the Lincoln Depot, Janet moved to Head Office as part of the Marketing team to look after printing timetables and stationery. At the time, Stagecoach had its own printing press, so she spent her days surrounded by machinery, pots of ink, and piles of paper, producing timetables, posters and forms.

As the company expanded, Janet moved into managing and programming the ticket machine systems for all buses across Stagecoach East Midlands’ operation. She has worked hard to make ticket machines as easy as possible for drivers to use, so they can continue to give the best levels of service to local customers.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “Janet is an absolute inspiration as someone who has developed her skills to become a central member of our team across the region. She is acknowledged as being a national expert on our ticket-machine system and earlier this year she won a Stagecoach Excellence Award for her work.

“We wish her a very happy retirement, but, equally, we will miss her friendship, her forward-thinking and her knowledge. She has set a very solid foundation for those who follow in her very impressive footsteps.”