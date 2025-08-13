Mansfield Building Society donates over £800 to support vital hospice care

Mansfield Building Society has donated £880 to John Eastwood Hospice, a registered charity providing specialist palliative care in partnership with the NHS.

The donation has enabled the hospice to purchase folding parallel bars on wheels - vital equipment that empowers hospice staff to deliver physiotherapy directly to patients’ rooms. These bars offer mobility, dignity, and enhanced therapeutic care - making a meaningful difference to individuals during some of life’s most challenging moments.

John Eastwood Hospice is located in Sutton-in-Ashfield and plays a crucial role in the local community. It recruits, trains and organises dedicated volunteers to deliver enhanced services and resources not funded by the NHS. By continuously developing and improving facilities for patient care, it works to enhance the quality of end-of-life care and for people with life-limiting conditions.

The Mansfield’s Head of People, Vickie Preston presents cheque at John Eastwood Hospice.

Lisa Todd, Fundraising Manager at John Eastwood Hospice, explains:

“We’re very grateful for the donation from Mansfield Building Society. This donation allows us to provide essential therapy equipment and is one of the most used pieces of equipment. It enables us to help patients with posture exercise, providing unilateral and bilateral support to help with mobility.”

Vickie Preston, Head of People at Mansfield Building Society, commented:

“We’re honoured to support the hospice’s remarkable work, their compassionate service is crucial for patients, and we’re humbled to be doing our part in helping it thrive.

This donation reflects the Society’s long-standing commitment to investing in the wellbeing of the communities we serve."

If you would like to know more about John Eastwood Hospice visit johneastwoodhospice.org.uk

For more information about Mansfield Building Society’s Community Support Scheme, visit mansfieldbs.co.uk/community-support-scheme