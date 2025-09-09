Mansfield Building Society bolsters empowerment for young voices at Sutton Youth Radio

The Mansfield's Business Development Manager, Tony Harrison, presents cheque to Sutton Community Academy students.

Sutton Youth Radio (Takeover Radio 106.9) - Ashfield’s vibrant community radio station dedicated to young people aged 8 to 25 - has received a donation of £927 from Mansfield Building Society.

The funding will support the station’s ongoing mission to provide a safe, creative, and empowering space for young people across Mansfield and Ashfield.

Based in Sutton in Ashfield, Takeover Radio 106.9 is an Ofcom-registered station that blends popular music with educational and speech programming. What sets it apart is its commitment to youth-led broadcasting - young people are at the heart of every aspect of the station, from production and programming to day-to-day operations.

The donation from Mansfield Building Society helps further the station’s core aims, which include creating a safe and warm environment with a strong safeguarding culture, supporting mental health and wellbeing through positive engagement and offering constructive activities to reduce the risk of anti-social behaviour.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Mansfield Building Society for their support,” said Simon Martin from Takeover Radio.

“This donation helps us continue to be a platform where young voices are not only heard but celebrated. It’s about giving young people the tools, confidence, and space to thrive.”

Tony Harrison, The Society’s Business Development Manager, commented ‘We know that 7 of Nottinghamshire’s most deprived areas are in Ashfield. Mansfield’s donation reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting grassroots initiatives that make a meaningful difference in the local community. This initiative is working to involve and inspire young people in the running of the station, enhancing communication, self-confidence and employability.’

For more information about Takeover Radio 106.9 or to get involved, find Takeover 106.9 on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

For more information about Mansfield Building Society’s Community Support Scheme, visit mansfieldbs.co.uk/community-support-scheme