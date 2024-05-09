Mansfield Building Society backs project to combat loneliness in Nottinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield Building Society’s Community Support Scheme has donated £750 to Nottinghamshire Charity, The Wolfpack Project.

Established in 2019, The Wolfpack Project is a Charity with a mission to combat the substantial and growing issue of loneliness in 16-35 year olds.

The Charity offers one-one mental health support, plus a range of social-based group activities that include life skills, physical fitness, and mental well-being. The Wolfpack Project is built on providing tailored support, improving mental-health and empowering young individuals to access group activities and social networks.

Victoria Treeby, Fundraising Manager at The Wolfpack Project, explains:

“Our approach is holistic and community driven, with a focus on ensuring the well-being of the youth in our community. This donation will help us diversify and enrich the resources available during our arts and crafts sessions, giving our service users a more extensive range of options for self-expression and creativity – enhancing their well-being and self-discovery.”

Vickie Preston from Mansfield Building Society’s Community Support Scheme, commented:

“We are thrilled to support The Wolfpack Project in extending the number of sessions and resources available. Additionally, our donation enables the Charity to fund the training and development of Project Facilitators. This further strengthens and extends the impact of the programme to the wider community across Nottinghamshire.”

If you would like to know more about The Wolfpack Project, visit thewolfpackproject.org.uk