Mansfield and Sherwood Ramblers have it in the bag

The super six

We would like to share the good work that is being done around our community by Mansfield and Sherwood Ramblers. 2025 got off to a good start for our litter picking group. The litter pick resulted in the removal of 6 blue bags of litter consisting of litter, cardboard, glass, a quilt.

The first litterpick of 2025 was completed around Tesco Extra Jubilee Way South. The Litterpicks will continue around the district each month.

If you spot any walks or trails that are in need of a litter pick please organise a few friends to complete a litterpick as we do or contact us via our website.

Anyone wanting to join The Mansfield and Sherwood Group please visit the website.