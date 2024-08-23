Making magic: 77-year-old superfan lives his Harry Potter dream with studio visit
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Peter Mansell, who will be turning 78 next month, celebrated his birthday early by embarking on an enchanting adventure to visit the famous Warner Brothers Studios in Watford.
As a devoted Harry Potter fan, Peter was delighted to explore the iconic sets, see the magical creatures, and even head to Platform 9 ¾.
This extraordinary visit was made possible by the dedicated team at Wren Hall, who are committed to making dreams come true for their family members.
Peter said: “I visited the Harry Potter experience yesterday. It was fantastic — the models, scenarios, music, and atmosphere. I’ve read all of the books, and watched all the films, so this was the crowning glory.”
The day was filled with highlights, including a visit to the Great Hall, a stroll down Diagon Alley, and the chance to try Butterbeer for the first time. Peter even got to pose for a photo with a replica of Hedwig, Harry’s loyal owl, which was a particularly special moment for him.
Anita Astle MBE, Managing Director of Wren Hall, shared her joy in helping Peter fulfil another tick on his bucket list. “At Wren Hall we believe it’s never too late to experience the magic and wonder of life. Peter’s trip to Harry Potter World is just one example of how we strive to create meaningful, joyful experiences for our family members. Seeing his face light up as he entered the world of Harry Potter was truly priceless.”
Wren Hall, known for its outstanding care and person-centred approach, constantly looks for ways to empower and enrich the lives of its family members. From organising unique outings to creating daily moments of joy, the team at Wren Hall goes above and beyond to ensure that every individual feels valued and loved.
Peter, speaking of the staff members who supported his visit, Rebecca Upex and Elise Hodgkinson, said: “Well done to Wren Hall for arranging this for me — it was truly magical.”
Rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission, Wren Hall is dedicated to providing a homely and friendly environment, helping those living with dementia achieve optimum independence. The staff’s commitment to creating unforgettable memories like Peter’s visit to Harry Potter World is a testament to their dedication to making every day special for their family members.
For more information on Wren Hall, please visitwrenhall.com.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.