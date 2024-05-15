Making a connection through music
and live on Freeview channel 276
Open Voices, whose weekly music sessions are particularly suitable for adults with learning disabilities, allows people to connect through singing or simply listening.
Singer and pianist Cliff McArdle, who leads the sociable sessions said: “It's such a privilege to lead everyone in singing fun songs and occasionally watching someone visibly blossom as a massive smile crosses their face. You just know you're seeing them achieve something new. It's lovely to see them enjoying themselves"
Mansfield Open Voices is one of four groups across Nottinghamshire run by the charity Music for Everyone as part of its health and wellbeing programme.
Open to all, the group meets at Portland College on Fridays from 1.45pm to 3.15pm.
It would welcome more members, including volunteers. Volunteer helper Rosanne Richardson said: "I wasn't at all sure what to expect at Mansfield Open Voices when I was first going to help out, but it didn't take many minutes to realise what a happy fun group it is. Songs with actions are particularly popular."
Among the guests at the first birthday celebrations were Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams and trustees of Music for Everyone.
John Hess, chairman of the trustees, said: "It is quite astonishing what has and is still being achieved. Our numbers of participants and different groups are growing as people recognise the joy of music in their lives. We believe music participation should be on socail prescription.!
For more information about Mansfield Open Voices, email Andy at [email protected] or call 01623 499111 or visit www.music-for-everyone.org