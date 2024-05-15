Making a connection through music

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Mansfield-based group making a difference to people's lives through the creativity and enjoyment of music is celebrating its first birthday.

Open Voices, whose weekly music sessions are particularly suitable for adults with learning disabilities, allows people to connect through singing or simply listening.

Singer and pianist Cliff McArdle, who leads the sociable sessions said: “It's such a privilege to lead everyone in singing fun songs and occasionally watching someone visibly blossom as a massive smile crosses their face. You just know you're seeing them achieve something new. It's lovely to see them enjoying themselves"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Open Voices is one of four groups across Nottinghamshire run by the charity Music for Everyone as part of its health and wellbeing programme.

Open Voices Mansfield celebration

Open to all, the group meets at Portland College on Fridays from 1.45pm to 3.15pm.

It would welcome more members, including volunteers. Volunteer helper Rosanne Richardson said: "I wasn't at all sure what to expect at Mansfield Open Voices when I was first going to help out, but it didn't take many minutes to realise what a happy fun group it is. Songs with actions are particularly popular."

Among the guests at the first birthday celebrations were Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams and trustees of Music for Everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Hess, chairman of the trustees, said: "It is quite astonishing what has and is still being achieved. Our numbers of participants and different groups are growing as people recognise the joy of music in their lives. We believe music participation should be on socail prescription.!