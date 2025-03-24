Major school rebuild scheme in Mansfield Woodhouse is taking shape

A major scheme to rebuild an ‘outstanding’ Nottinghamshire school for children with special educational needs is nearing completion.

Yeoman Park Academy in Mansfield Woodhouse is scheduled to welcome pupils aged from three to 19 for the first time after the Easter break on Monday, April 28.

The purpose-built school, which will be run by Diverse Academies Trust, will boast high-quality teaching spaces, a fully equipped hydrotherapy pool, a multi-use games area, sensory gardens, and a spacious hall.

Nottinghamshire County Council has contributed more than £2.5 million to the scheme – which has been funded and delivered by the DfE’s Schools Rebuilding Programme – to secure an additional 28 places.

Pictured, from left, are Cat Thornton, Chief Education Officer for Primary and Special at Diverse Academies, Cllr Sam Smith, Nottinghamshire County Council Leader, Cllr Nigel Moxon, Deputy Cabinet Member for Children and SEND, David Cotton, chief executive officer for Diverse Academies Trust, Theresa Skillen, Academy Business Leader at Diverse Academies Trust, Courtney Hoop, Yeoman Park Academy principal, and Lucy Spacey, Executive Principal for Yeoman Park Academy.

The project is part of a wider programme being delivered by the county council to create up to 490 additional special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) school places by 2026.

Council leader, Councillor Sam Smith, Councillor Ben Bradley, Cabinet Member for Education and SEND, and Councillor Nigel Moxon, Deputy Cabinet Member for Education and SEND, visited Yeoman Park Academy on Friday to see how building work is progressing.

Cllr Smith said: “I was delighted to meet the leadership team at Yeoman Park Academy and Diverse Academies Trust, and it was great to see how the new build is taking shape ahead of its opening later this spring.

“The funding we have contributed for this significant rebuilding project reaffirms this council’s commitment to do everything we can to support children and young people with SEND, and their families.

“We are committed to providing much-needed special school places in Nottinghamshire and it is vital we invest in our future generations – which this project is doing.”

Cllr Moxon said it is important that the new academy provided the appropriate environment to allow pupils to thrive and enjoy their learning experience.

He said: “It was great to see the new build and hear about the fantastic facilities it will boast which will greatly benefit the children who attend Yeoman Park Academy.

“Every child in Nottinghamshire, no matter what their background, should be able to learn and thrive in an environment which enables them to get the best possible education, in the best possible setting.

“There is no doubt that the pupils at Yeoman Park Academy will soon be learning in an incredible building with state-of-the-art facilities, and I am sure everyone connected with the school can’t wait for it to officially open.”

The new academy, which is designed to accommodate 138 pupils, is being built on the existing school site adjacent to the original building – which will be demolished and the land incorporated into the new Yeoman Park Academy site and neighbouring Leas Park School.

David Cotton, chief executive officer for Diverse Academies Trust, said: "It has been a privilege to witness the incredible progress at Yeoman Park Academy alongside our colleagues and partners.

“This new building is more than just a physical space - it represents a transformative step in our commitment to delivering outstanding education and support for our students.

“We look forward to the exciting future ahead and the countless opportunities this state-of-the-art facility will provide."

Yeoman Park Academy principal, Courtney Hoop, commented: “We are delighted to be moving into new accommodation that offers the best in SEND provision for learners in the Mansfield and surrounding areas.

“As educators we have worked with Diverse Academies, DfE, architects, builders and our neighbours Manor Academy to provide state of the art facilities for our learners.

“Learners are very excited about moving especially using the purpose-built hydrotherapy pool and sensory spaces. In collaboration with the local education authority, we are expanding opportunities for learners by providing additional spaces and serving as a central hub for SEND support and training within the community.

“In January, Ofsted rated us as 'outstanding' in all areas while we were still in our old building. Now, with our new facility, we can build on that success and create an even brighter future for our staff, learners, and their families.”

Inspectors praised the ‘outstanding quality of education and care for SEND pupils and noted that students ‘thrive and are happy due to the school’s exceptional provision’.