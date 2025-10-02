Lowmoor nursing home provides free breakfast for blue light card holders

On Friday 19th September, Lowmoor Nursing Home in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, welcomed Blue Light Card holders for a complimentary breakfast.

The team at Lidder Care and Lowmoor Nursing Home provided bacon and sausage rolls, hot drinks and a comfortable space to enjoy the breakfast.

The event was a way to show appreciation for the dedication of those who serve the community and was attended by local emergency personnel including ambulance crews and firefighters.

Manjas Lidder, Managing Director of Lidder Care said: ‘It’s important for Lidder Care to show our appreciation for the incredible work our local emergency services do every day.’

‘Providing a gesture, like a free breakfast, is our way of saying thank you and supporting the community we’re proud to be a part of.’

A Blue Light Card gives discounts and special offers to people working in the emergency services, NHS, social care and armed forces.

Lowmoor Nursing Home, which is part of the Lidder Care group, is a 48 bed, nursing home that supports residents with specialist, 24 hour care for residents requiring additional support with complex health needs.

In 2024, Lowmoor Nursing Home proudly celebrated 30 years of delivering care with a special 30th anniversary event.

Lidder Care has recently organised a variety of fundraising activities, including a 15KM Tough Mudder challenge, fancy dress walks across Mansfield and Ashfield and a 77-mile exercise bike ride challenge, raising over £8,500 to date.

The funds will go towards purchasing specialist interactive tables for residents at Lowmoor Nursing Home and Newgate Lodge Care Home.

These tables support residents by providing engaging activities and games that stimulate memory and cognitive function, encourage social interaction and offer therapeutic enjoyment.

Lidder Care are a family-run care group based in Mansfield and Ashfield, who run Newgate Lodge Care Home in Mansfield, Lowmoor Nursing Home in Kirkby-in-Ashfield and Lidder Home Care, providing care to individuals in their own home across Nottinghamshire.