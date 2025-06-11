Local sustainability consultant named Bronze Peak Partner in support of Peak District National Park

A Nottinghamshire-based sustainability consultant has been named a Bronze Peak Partner by the Peak District National Park Foundation, recognising her commitment to protecting and promoting the natural landscape that has inspired her since childhood.

Sophie Wragg, founder of Be Your Best Version, works with businesses across the region to help them reduce their environmental impact. Her new role as a Bronze Peak Partner will see her supporting vital conservation projects across the national park, including habitat restoration, improving access to nature, and the protection of carbon-rich peat bogs.

“I’ve lived on the doorstep of the Peak District my whole life,” said Sophie.

“It’s where I went on day trips with my parents, and it’s where I took my own children. I’ve also worked with so many businesses in and around the Peaks over the past year, so this felt like a really natural way to give something back.”

Sophie Wragg of Be Your Best Version

The Peak District National Park Foundation launched the Peak Partners scheme to bring together like-minded businesses and organisations that want to help care for the national park. Funds raised through the programme support a wide range of environmental and heritage projects, from planting wildflowers and creating wildlife corridors to preserving historic landscapes.

For Sophie, the chance to champion one particular cause – peatland restoration – was especially important.

“Peat bogs are often overlooked in favour of more ‘Instagram-friendly’ tree-planting schemes,” she said. “But they’re actually one of the most powerful carbon sinks we have. When they’re healthy, they store huge amounts of carbon, and they help protect biodiversity, too. I think they’re beautiful in their own way – and a big part of what makes the Peak District landscape so special.”

Businesses that apply to become Peak Partners are vetted to ensure their values and practices align with the Foundation’s goals. Sophie said being accepted as a Bronze Partner had deepened her sense of connection to the place she calls home.

“It’s made me even prouder to do what I do – helping businesses understand their impact and take action to reduce it. The Peaks have given me and so many other people so much over the years. Now I get to help protect them for the future.”

For more about Peak Partners, visit https://www.peakdistrictfoundation.org.uk/peak-partners/

Be Your Best Version works with values-led businesses to help them reduce their environmental impact. Sophie also delivers coaching to leaders and business owners who love nature and want to start leading with more purpose, more clarity, and more authenticity.

To find out more about Sophie Wragg and her work, visit https://www.beyourbestversion.co.uk.