Local store director celebrates long service milestone

Hayley Goucher

The team from a Mansfield opticians is celebrating the long service of store director, Hayley Goucher.

Colleagues at Specsavers at 55 Westgate Street, which is locally owned and run, are recognising Hayley, who has dedicated 22 years to the store, where she started as an optical assistant.

Hayley began her career in optics in 2003, quickly working her way up to contact lens supervisor, before moving on to become store manager. In January 2025, Hayley had the opportunity to become retail director and join Patrick Hegarty and Sohin Mistry, optometrist directors, and Tiffany Parmenter, hearing director at the helm.

‘It’s hard to believe that I’ve been part of the team for 22 years,’ Hayley comments. ‘Over the years I’ve gotten to know so many of our customers as I’ve spent so much of my time on the shop floor.

‘I truly believe in the Specsavers ‘family’ and feel privileged to have worked with such a great team. I’ve also had the chance to watch everyone grow and develop their optical careers which is a rewarding feeling.’

The store, which has recently undergone a refit to enhance the customer experience with a modern and sleek new look, is celebrating a grand reopening on Tuesday 9 September. Customers will be treated to sweet treats and the chance to win some goodies.

‘We’re all looking forward to the reopening and we hope the local community will come along to celebrate with us as we mark the occasion,’ Hayley concludes.To make an appointment at Specsavers Mansfield call 01623 650273 or go to www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/mansfield. Alternatively, you can visit the team in-store at 55 Westgate Street, Mansfield, NG18 1RU.