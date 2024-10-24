Local Scouting group's hard work comes to fruition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pleasley based Scouting group, 10th Mansfield Scouts and CARGO Explorer Scout Unit have finally achieved their target of raising enough funds to purchase a minibus.

The 10th Mansfield Scout Group, based at Pleasley Landmark Centre, have been busy fundraising for a new minibus for the team since 2020. After lots of hard fundraising over the past few years, they were delighted on Saturday when John and Carolyn Radford presented them a cheque from Mansfield Town Football Club for £20,000!!

This amazing act of generosity from them means they have now reached their target and can purchase their very own minibus.

This time last year things were looking very despondent for the group with the disappointment of being told they had received a £15k grant from CVS, only to have this cruelly taken away three days later due to a clerical error.

Cub Scout Maya fundraising at the Kirkby-in-Ashfield branch of Morrisons

At the time, whilst clearly crestfallen, Group Scout Leader Roger Ambler remained optimistic that through hard work they would be able to reach their target, and this optimism has now come to fruition.

He said: "Having our own minibus means that we can be flexible in what we can offer our young members, we can go to places that otherwise would be unreachable, and it does more to make Scouting for all our members more financially viable. Not only that, but we can also support people, in our local Pleasley community, particularly those vulnerable and unable to get about."

"There so many people the Scout Group would like to thank, including Mansfield Town Football Club, Masonite, Tesco, Mansfield Building Society, REAL Education, Pleasley Miners Welfare, The Nags Head Pleasley, Cllr Sharron Hartshorn, Councillors from Notts County Council and Mansfield District Council, and the people of Pleasley for supporting our fundraising efforts.

"I would also personally like to thank all those leaders, parents, and young members of 10th Mansfield Scout Group and CARGO Explorer Scout Unit’ said Roger. ‘Our members and leaders have been out rattling buckets, manning stalls, pressganging people into parting with their cash.

‘It's not just the big donations that touch us so much", said Roger. ‘Special mention to Steve Cree and Joyce Cree for their Steps Challenge, and to one of our Cub’s Grandad who has donated regularly. It is this kind of community spirit and working in partnership with businesses that made me 100 per cent certain we would reach our target. There are not enough words to express my gratitude."

This year has seen the group expand, with the opening of a second Beaver Scout Section on Monday night, and a brand new Squirrels section for 4-6 year olds.

10th Mansfield Scouts and CARGO Explorer Scout Unit meet on Monday and Thursday nights at Pleasley Landmark Centre.