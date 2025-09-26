Local opticians raises its glasses to new look store

By Abbie Wood
Contributor
Published 26th Sep 2025, 08:14 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 08:28 BST
The Specsavers Mansfield teamplaceholder image
The Specsavers Mansfield team
Celebrations were held in-store for a local opticians as a brand-new look was unveiled to customers and the local community.

Specsavers in Mansfield, which is locally owned and run, has recently undergone a store refit and celebrated with sweet treats and giveaways. Visitors had the chance to win vouchers up to the value of £170 for a new pair of glasses, cupcakes and much more as a thank you for their ongoing support.

Most Popular

The update to the existing space includes new shopfloor fixtures to make it even easier to browse the wide range of frames available, digital window displays and fresh decor throughout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘The official reopening was a great success. Thank you so much to everyone who came by to celebrate with us,’ Patrick Hegarty, store director at Specsavers Mansfield, comments. ‘We can’t wait to welcome both familiar and new faces to our new look store over the coming weeks.

‘Lots of hard work has gone on behind the scenes to get ready for the reopening. We’ve always prioritised the customer experience and it’s really important to us that we continue to improve our service, accessibility and the customer’s journey.’

To make an appointment at Specsavers Mansfield call 01623 650273 or go to www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/mansfield. Alternatively, you can visit the team in-store at 55 Westgate Street, Mansfield, NG18 1RU.

Related topics:SpecsaversMansfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice