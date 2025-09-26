Local opticians raises its glasses to new look store

The Specsavers Mansfield team

Celebrations were held in-store for a local opticians as a brand-new look was unveiled to customers and the local community.

Specsavers in Mansfield, which is locally owned and run, has recently undergone a store refit and celebrated with sweet treats and giveaways. Visitors had the chance to win vouchers up to the value of £170 for a new pair of glasses, cupcakes and much more as a thank you for their ongoing support.

The update to the existing space includes new shopfloor fixtures to make it even easier to browse the wide range of frames available, digital window displays and fresh decor throughout.

‘The official reopening was a great success. Thank you so much to everyone who came by to celebrate with us,’ Patrick Hegarty, store director at Specsavers Mansfield, comments. ‘We can’t wait to welcome both familiar and new faces to our new look store over the coming weeks.

‘Lots of hard work has gone on behind the scenes to get ready for the reopening. We’ve always prioritised the customer experience and it’s really important to us that we continue to improve our service, accessibility and the customer’s journey.’

To make an appointment at Specsavers Mansfield call 01623 650273 or go to www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/mansfield. Alternatively, you can visit the team in-store at 55 Westgate Street, Mansfield, NG18 1RU.