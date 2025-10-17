Local opticians puts breast cancer charity in focus
The team at Specsavers , which is locally owned and run and based in The Idlewells Shopping Centre, are taking part in Wear it Pink Day on Friday 24 October and raising funds for Breast Cancer Now. They will all be dressed in pink, and will be baking some sweet treats in return for a small donation.
‘Supporting charitable causes is really important to us as a team and this is a brilliant opportunity to raise money for Breast Cancer Now,’ Sundeep Boyal, store director at Specsavers Sutton-in-Ashfield, comments. ‘We’ve raised money for the charity in previous years and it’s always an enjoyable day, so we’re looking forward to raising more for such a fantastic cause.’
‘We’ll have plenty of cakes available and lots of prizes to be won, so if you’re out and about, please do come in and see us. We know times continue to be tough at the moment, so any donation really does make all the difference.’
Breast Cancer Now is the UK’s largest breast cancer charity, providing support for families affected by the illness and contributing to research in the hopes of finding a cure in the future. To find out more, visit their website here: https://breastcancernow.org
For more information visit Specsavers Sutton-in-Ashfield at Unit 37, Sutton-in-Ashfield, NG17 1BP, call 01623 552456 or go to www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/suttoninashfield