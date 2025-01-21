Local leisure centres announce £3 million of Social Value contributed to Mansfield region

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More Leisure Community Trust (MLCT) has announced its Social Value figures for 2024, with over £3 million contributed to the region thanks to the four leisure centres it operates in partnership with Serco Leisure across the region.

The trust’s SV figure is calculated by Moving Communities, an organisation endorsed by key UK institutions such as the Department for Culture, Media & Sport, Sport England, and the Sports Industry Research Centre. SV for the health and wellbeing sector measures the positive impact on individuals (improved wellbeing) and society (enhanced physical and mental health) resulting from people participating in physical or social activities within leisure facilities.

The Importance of Social Value in Community Health

As pressures mount on the health service, the need for citizens to take more responsibility for their own wellbeing will only increase, which makes the initiatives and accessible health resources offered by the MLCT more important than ever.

• Increased Physical Activity: Through diverse and inclusive fitness programmes, MLCT encourages residents of all ages to engage in regular physical activity, contributing to improved health and reduced healthcare costs.

• Mental Wellbeing Initiatives: The leisure centres offer various mental health programmes and activities that promote social interaction, reduce isolation, and foster community cohesion.

• Health Education and Awareness: MLCT runs workshops and health campaigns that educate the community about healthy lifestyles, nutrition, and wellness, empowering residents to take control of their own health.

Brian Taylor, chair of MLCT said:

“These impressive SV numbers underscore the critical role local leisure centres play in promoting health and wellbeing within the community.

“Our customers are taking responsibility for their own health, and reaping all the mental and physical wellbeing benefits that come from staying active and connected to their community.”

Cllr Andy Burgin, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Leisure, said:

“Improving the health and wellbeing of our residents is a key council priority in our drive to improve the quality of life in this district.

“Our leisure centres and the Active Communities Programme, delivered in partnership with More Leisure Community Trust, play a crucial role in helping to achieve these objectives and it is very encouraging that they are succeeding in delivering such a significant amount of social value. With the new year now upon us why not take this opportunity to try out the great facilities we have in this area to make lifestyle changes that could keep you well or help you achieve better physical and mental health.”

Warsop Health Hub, Oak Tree Leisure Centre, Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre and Water Meadows Fitness & Swimming Complex are operated by More Leisure Community Trust, in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of Mansfield District Council.

For more information about how Social Value is calculated, please visit the Moving Communities website: https://www.sportengland.org/research-and-data/data/moving-communities