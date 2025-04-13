Local family runs inflatable 5k fundraiser in memory of baby girl, giving back to charity that supported them through chd journey

Helena managed a week at home before being re-admitted to LRI

Our family completed an inflatable 5K to raise funds for a cause deeply close to our hearts - Heart Link Children’s Charity - in loving memory of our baby girl, Helena Rose Tryner, who passed away at 14 weeks old last May.

Helena was born with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD). 1 in 100 babies are born with some form of heart disease so this is an issue that impacts many families like our own.

Helena had five major heart defects including Ebstein’s anomaly, pulmonary atresia, right aortic arch, ASD and VSD, which was diagnosed during pregnancy and faced her first heart surgery at just sixteen days old.

Helena showed incredible strength during her time in hospital, and while we lost her far too soon, the support we have received from the community is a reminder that her little life continues to inspire so much love. We chose to honor her memory by supporting the charity that stood beside us throughout her journey.

Helena in the NICU when she was first born

Heartlink Children’s Charity offered us vital support during the most challenging time of our lives — from accommodation while our daughter stayed in intensive care to providing the vital life saving equipment on the children’s cardiac intensive care unit. They made sure we never felt alone as we navigated the heartbreak and uncertainty that comes with CHD.

On 12th April, surrounded by our friends we ran an inflatable 5K along with our 9 and 7 year old sons in memory of Helena. Every step we took was for her — and for the many other families affected by CHD who need the same support we received.

Thanks to the generosity of those who donated, we have raised over £2500 for Heartlink . These funds will help ensure more families facing CHD have access to the same compassionate care and resources that meant so much to us.

Thank you to everyone who donated, joined us, and shared our story. Your kindness not only keeps Helena’s memory alive, but also helps bring hope to others walking a similar path.

After finishing the inflatable 5k

She may not be in our arms, but she will always be in our hearts — and now, her memory is making a difference.

To learn more or donate in Helena’s memory, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/helena-heartwarrior?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL&utm_campaign=016