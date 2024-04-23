Local care home residents celebrate passover

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Passover is an eight day festival that is celebrated from the 15th to the 22nd of the Hebrew month of Nissan. It commemorates the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt when God ‘passed over’ the houses of the Israelites during the last of the ten plagues.

General Manager, Jodie Rakhra said: “Passover is a very special event in the Jewish calendar and so we wanted to celebrate the occasion in style. We have all enjoyed learning about the ancient rituals involved. The residents helped to make a tradition Matzah Bread, which is enjoyed by Jewish people at Passover as a symbol of their ancestors escape from persecution which was delicious. It has been a fascinating few days.

Glenda Cook resident at Hall Park said: “It is wonderful that we are able to keep up these very special traditions and celebrate holy days and festivals from all religions. It has been a lovely few days. I very much enjoyed making the Matzah Bread we had during the re-telling of the story of the Exodus from Egypt, which is always my favourite part of Passover.”

Resident Glenda enjoying making the Matzah Bread

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.