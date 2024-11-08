Lindum Group donates life-saving defibrillators to Ashfield District Council’s community safety vehicles

Community safety vehicles which patrol a Nottinghamshire district are now equipped with life-saving defibrillators, thanks to a donation from Lindum Group.

The medical devices, which are used to deliver an electric shock to the heart in cardiac emergencies, have been fitted in three of Ashfield District Council’s vehicles.

Using a defibrillator within minutes of a cardiac arrest can significantly increase the chances of survival, as it helps the heart resume pumping blood effectively. Fitting them in vans means the district’s Community Safety Team is better equipped to provide immediate assistance in emergencies.

The Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) were donated by construction company Lindum Group, which is currently undertaking several projects in the district on behalf of the council.

ADC’s community protection team leader, Stephen Davis, said the council had been looking to buy some defibrillators for its community safety vans.

“We were already considering providing this kind of mobile resource for the district when Lindum approached us to offer us defibrillators,” he said.

“Lindum is working on housing and regeneration projects in the area and has made a commitment to deliver additional value to the community as part of those contracts.

“These will provide an essential provision for our Community Protection Officers which are out patrolling in our community seven days per week.

“Officers are fully trained in first aid and these defibs will now form part of their essential kit. They are very welcome and will provide reassurance to our community.”

Ashfield District Council's Community Safety Vans are part of its initiative to enhance safety and address anti-social behaviour in the area. The vans, funded through grants like the Safer Streets Fund, serve as mobile units that can be deployed across the district.

They are equipped with CCTV and staffed by officers trained in crime prevention and first aid. They help increase visibility and reassurance within the community.

ADC councillor John Wilmott, Executive Lead Member for Community Safety, added: “The defibs provide an extra item in the community safety vans to help our community. As a mobile resource around the district, they provide quick support and responses seven days week. It’s 'another string to the bow’.

“All community protection officers are trained and ready to use them and we are grateful to Lindum for the donation.”

Lindum Group is currently undertaking seven projects in Ashfield district, including construction of 17 new homes in Central Ave, Kirkby, and the renovation of public space in Fox Street and Portland Square.

It purchased the defibrillators from London Hearts, the leading heart defibrillator charity in the UK.

Lindum Group social value manager, Hayley Cowell, said she was delighted to be handing them over to the council.

“Ensuring that communities have access to essential life-saving equipment is something we feel very strongly about. Although we regularly donate these devices, this is the first time we’ve known them to be used on mobile vans,” she said.

“Working in partnership with our clients to leave a legacy beyond our construction work is at the core of our social value ambitions and by providing this resource, we’re helping enhance the district’s emergency response capabilities and, ultimately, supporting the council in making Ashfield a safer place for everyone.”