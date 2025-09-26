Lifeways’ Ruth turns her life around after shedding a staggering three stone
Ruth, who lives at the Jersey Gardens supported living service, first decided to make a change years ago when she wanted to be more active and go on walks without getting out of breath.
By eating healthier and counting calories, she lost her first three stone, taking her from 18 stone to 15.
Last year, Ruth took her journey further by joining Slimming World every Tuesday. With guidance from Team Leader Kaitlan Davey, who had experienced her own incredible weight-loss journey, Ruth has lost a further three stone, bringing her down to 12 stone.
“I was a bit overweight, and I was really worried about my health, so I wanted to lose some weight,” said Ruth.
Since losing so much weight, Ruth says she feels happier, enjoys shopping for new clothes, and, according to Kaitlan, is glowing with confidence while embracing brighter, more colourful outfits.
Kaitlan first suggested Slimming World to Ruth, and the two bonded over shared tips and batch-cooking Slimming World meals, with the hot pot being a firm favourite.
“Ruth will come to me and tell me what I shouldn’t be eating,” laughed Kaitlan.
The Lifeways team also supported Ruth in maintaining a healthy social life alongside her weight-loss journey.
Looking ahead, Ruth plans to continue enjoying a cheat meal once a week on Tuesdays after her weigh-ins - an approach that has been working wonderfully.
She has since decided to lower her target weight loss to four stone, and the team are confident she will achieve this with ease.
“Not only does Ruth look fantastic, but she’s noticed a lot of health benefits since losing three stone. She finds herself out walking a lot more without struggling for breath, and she feels much healthier overall.
“Ruth has gone from a size 22 to a size 12, and as a staff team, we couldn’t be prouder of her,” continued Kaitlan.