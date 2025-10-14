Life-saving lung cancer screening for vulnerable people in Mansfield

Lung Cancer Screening staff and patients stood outside the mobile CT scanning unit in Mansfield.

The Lung Cancer Screening (LCS) Programme is continuing its journey across Nottinghamshire and Nottinghamshire, offering CT scans to eligible residents to support early lung cancer diagnosis.

The team, in partnership with InHealth, local charities and healthcare organisations has been providing life-saving screenings for people in Mansfield experiencing severe and multiple disadvantage (SMD).

Mobile scanning units were set up in the Water Meadows Leisure Centre car park, hosting walk-in clinics over two days to make it access easy and convenient, with no need for pre-booking. Extended consultations were offered, providing longer appointments for in-person assessments instead of the usual method of telephone triage. High-risk patients received same-day CT scans, reducing the need for repeat visits.

To enhance the service, attendees could have their bloods taken along with access to smoking cessation support, crisis sanctuary information, and Macmillan Cancer Support resources.

Simon Castle, Deputy Director of Cancer, Diagnostics and End of Life Care at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, highlighted the importance of developing targeted services to improve health outcomes for those experiencing SMD. He said “It was heartwarming to see so many people engage with our patient-centred care approach. Attendees shared their positive experiences, describing our staff as amazing and friendly.

“Special thanks to Samworth Brothers for their generous sandwich donation, making our event even more enjoyable!

“The local NHS worked with Nottinghamshire County Council and Mansfield District Council to access the leisure centre and local charities and outreach workers supported in sharing the message to the eligible cohort, many of whom have been sleeping rough.

“Together, we are working to reduce health inequalities and improve quality of life”.

NHS lung cancer screening is being offered across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire in a drive to improve earlier diagnosis of lung cancer and save more lives. The checks are available for past and current smokers aged between 55 and 74.

Those invited will have an initial assessment with a specially trained health care professional. If the assessment finds the person to be at high risk, they will be offered a low dose CT scan of the lungs for further investigation. The scanner is housed in a mobile unit at convenient locations across the county.

Lung cancer can often be caught too late as there are rarely symptoms at the earlier stages. The programme is designed to check those most at risk of developing lung cancer to spot signs earlier, at the stage when it is much more treatable, ultimately saving lives.

If you have been invited for lung cancer screening it is not too late to attend. Please contact 0115 896 23600 to speak to an advisor.

For more information on the Lung Cancer Screening programme please visit www.nottslungcancerscreening.nhs.uk