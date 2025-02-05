Life-saving Blood Donor is honoured after giving 104 blood donations
One unit of donated blood can save or improve the lives of up to three people, so 100 donations has the potential to save the lives of up to 300 hospital patients.
Certificates were given to pay tribute to their dedication and commitment to donate blood, which is a vital part of treatment for so many patients.
Present were several people who told their own stories of when and why they had received some of the blood donations. Which brought home to those present the importance of continuing to donate blood and to encourage family and friends also.
Norman is a keen Mansfield Town Football Club supporter, volunteers at John Eastwood Hospice and is a regular attendee of St Phillips Catholic Church in Mansfield.