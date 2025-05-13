Lidder Care residents attend Mansfield Town home matches

Residents from Lidder Care’s Newgate Lodge Care Home and Lowmoor Nursing Home enjoyed an exciting matchday experience at two Mansfield Town fixtures.

On Monday 21st April, accompanied by trained carers, residents Ken Hayden and Raymond Bradshaw from Newgate Lodge Care Home in Mansfield, attended Mansfield Town’s home fixture against Reading.

Meanwhile, Lowmoor Nursing Home resident John Cantrell enjoyed a memorable day out with his family and Deputy Manager, Maggie, as they attended Mansfield Town’s final home fixture of the season.

The match, held on Saturday 3rd May against Exeter City, ended in a 3–0 victory for the Stags.

John, resident at Lowmoor Nursing Home attends Mansfield Town fixture with his family.

Both fixtures were held at the One Call Stadium in Mansfield.

Laura Quince, Manager at Newgate Lodge Care Home, said: ‘It’s so important for us to provide tailored activities and events that truly reflect our residents’ interests.’.

‘By supporting our residents to maintain their independence and continue doing the things they love, we help enrich their lives. We’re incredibly proud that our residents remain an active and valued part of the local community.’

The Activities teams at Newgate Lodge Care Home and Lowmoor Nursing Home provide a wide range of tailored, bespoke activities that are designed to suit each individual's needs, hobbies and interests.

John, his family and Maggie (Deputy Manager at Lowmoor) in the stands enjoying the game.

Lidder Care is hosting a raffle to win a signed, framed Mansfield Town match ball from the fixture against Rotherham United on 21st December.

All proceeds will support Lidder Care’s fundraising efforts to provide specialist dementia tables for residents at Lowmoor Nursing Home and Newgate Lodge Care Home.

For the 2024/25 season, Lidder Care is proud to be a Bronze Partner of Mansfield Town FC. Both organisations are proud pillars of the local community, united in their commitment to improving the lives of people in Mansfield.

Lidder Care, a family-run care provider has been delivering quality, compassionate care across Nottinghamshire for over 30 years.

The group operates Lowmoor Nursing Home in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Newgate Lodge Care Home in Mansfield and a home care service supporting individuals in their own home.