Lidder Care introduces Ally Acoustic Monitoring System at Newgate Lodge Care Home

Lidder Care is proud to announce the implementation of Ally Resident Acoustic Monitoring system at Newgate Lodge Care Home. This innovative, wireless system provides secure and real-time monitoring of residents during the night.

The Ally system will be integrated at Newgate Lodge in December 2024, continuing Lidder Care’s commitment to improving care services and protection of residents across the care group.

This cutting-edge technology aims to enhance resident safety by alerting the care team when residents require assistance during the night. This latest innovation in the care industry will enable Newgate Lodge Care Home to respond swiftly to residents’ nighttime needs, ensuring greater care and protection.

Lee Swinn, Deputy Manager at Newgate Lodge Care Home, explained: “We want to be proactive in preventing falls from being sustained. Acoustic monitoring at Newgate Lodge Care Home will mean less disruption to our residents throughout the night-time.

"The Ally system will identify if movement is being carried out within the residents’ bedrooms, alerting employees when someone may be at risk of falling or injury.”

“It provides a clearer picture of the residents’ well-being, helping them maintain undisturbed sleep patterns reducing the risk of fall-related hospital admissions”.

The Ally technology is easily installed through a device in each bedroom, connected to WI-FI and monitors sound and motion. Caregivers receive notifications through an app, alerting them to excessive movement or sounds such as coughing, falling or calls for support.

Managing Director, Manjas Lidder commented, “For Lidder Care the focus is for all residents in need of care to live fulfilling, safe and secure lives. This implementation aligns with our mission to support the care team to improve wellbeing for all through the compassionate use of quality technology solutions.”

About Ally

Ally partners with NHS Digital and has been recognised by Care England for its innovative resident acoustic monitoring system. Following implementation of Ally Resident Acoustic Monitoring care homes achieved a 63% reduction in night-time falls.

About Newgate Lodge Care Home

Newgate Lodge Care Home has been providing high quality residential and dementia care in Mansfield for over 20 years. Newgate Lodge is part of the Lidder Care group, which operates a network of residential and nursing homes in Nottinghamshire.