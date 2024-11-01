Let's walk you through the benefits of wellbeing

Walking is a powerful tool for improving mental health, reducing stress, supporting burnout, and building emotional resilience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a world where we are constantly multitasking, juggling work with home life, and finding ourselves in a career transition, walking gives us the space to encourage mindfulness, being in the present, decompressing, and processing our emotions.

It releases endorphins, the feel-good factor while supporting our physical health. Walking can have a hugely positive impact when creativity or answers to challenges are required in the workplace. Sitting around a boardroom table under false lighting with aircon or heating depending on the time of year or walking out in nature, listening to the time of year while you walk and talk, giving natural light and the seasonal air to find what you are looking for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After years of boardroom meetings in previous roles, we now choose walking whenever we need to be creative at RTSC. In fact, RTSC was built from ideas while walking in the glorious Sherwood Pines, Nottinghamshire. Walking and talking with family, friends, or colleagues allows open communication in a relaxed environment. Ideas can turn into collaboration, strengthen relationships and break down barriers that can sometimes exist in formal environments. Walking side by side and holding space, empowering confidence, breaking tasks into manageable steps, and achieving goals are powerful tools. New horizons or opportunities can be born.

Walking in the great outdoors can have a wonderful impact on your wellbeing.

At RTSC, we have an established Military and Blue-light Walk, which takes place once a month on a Saturday at Thoresby Park in Nottinghamshire. This walk allows the people who look after our country and communities a non-judgemental, confidential space to walk and talk, where every voice is heard.

You can register your interest on our website www.roadtosuccesscoaching.co.uk

We also take bookings for 1-2-1 walking coaching sessions starting in November 2024 in Thoresby Park, Clumber Park, and Sherwood Pines.

For further information, please contact [email protected]