Less than a month left to register to vote

Residents who have not yet registered to vote in the May local elections have until Friday 11 April to do so.

On Thursday 1 May, voters in Mansfield district will head to the polls to elect their Nottinghamshire County Councillors. These elections come at an important time, as Local Government Reorganisation (LGR) discussions continue, shaping how services and leadership will look in the future. Now more than ever, your vote matters.

Those eligible to vote can register online in just five minutes using their National Insurance number at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote. If you have moved house or changed your name, it is particularly important to register.

James Biddlestone, CEO and Deputy Returning Officer for Mansfield District Council said: "Registering to vote is much quicker and easier than you think.

Less than a month to go to register!

"If you have turned 18 since the last elections, ensure you are registered to take this opportunity to vote for the first time. Voting is your chance to have your say on important issues that affect you.

“Also, I want to remind residents of the recent voter ID requirements; if you have a form of accepted photo ID which is out of date, you can still use it to vote at a polling station if it still looks like you.

“With local government reorganisation on the horizon, it’s more important than ever to vote and help shape Mansfield’s future."

For further information about voting in the May elections, visit www.mansfield.gov.uk/elections or call the Electoral Services at Mansfield District Council on 01623 463345 if you need a paper application form to register to vote.