Labour Government gives £3.5 million boost to East Midlands hospices to transform end-of-life care

Families across the East Midlands will see further improvements in end-of-life care as the Labour Government releases almost £3.5 million for local hospices to deliver major upgrades and enhancements to facilities – including separate family rooms and communal lounges.

This week, the Government confirmed more than 170 hospices across England will receive a share of £75 million funding – the largest cash injection ever – to ensure patients receive the highest quality end-of-life care in comfortable, dignified surroundings with upgrades including specially adapted beds, rooms, and technology.

In the East Midlands, 13 hospices will receive funding totalling £3,467,502, namely:

LOROS Leicestershire and Rutland Hospice – receiving £908,253

St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice in Lincoln – receiving £709,550

Ashgate Hospice in Chesterfield – receiving £633,770

Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People in Loughborough – receiving £433,026

Nottinghamshire Hospice – receiving £216,116

Treetops Hospice Care in Risley, Derbyshire – receiving £196,402

Blythe House Hospice in Chapel-en-le-Frith, Derbyshire – receiving £119,874

Beaumond House Hospice Care in Newark – receiving £98,556

John Eastwood Hospice in Sutton-in-Ashfield – receiving £37,651

Butterfly Hospice in Boston – receiving £36,645

Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern, Leicestershire – receiving £27,927

Lakelands Hospice in Corby – receiving £27,910

Bassetlaw Hospice of the Good Shepherd in Retford – receiving £21,822

The funding, which will make a real difference for hospices supporting local families, marks a further step in the delivery of the government’s Plan for Change, improving care in the community where people need it most.

Minister for Care Stephen Kinnock said:“Hospices play a vital role in our society by providing invaluable care and support when people need it most.

“At this most difficult time, people deserve to receive the best care in the best possible environment with dignity.

“I have seen first-hand how our funding is already making a real difference to improving facilities for patients and families. This additional funding will deliver further upgrades, relieving pressure on day-to-day spending.

“End-of-life care is crucial to our 10 Year Health Plan and our fundamental shift of moving more care out of hospital and into the community. We will continue to support hospices so they can deliver their vital work.”

Other improvements already made at hospices across the country include:

Major building works and modernised facilities

Digital transformation to improve data sharing between healthcare providers

Development of outreach services to extend care beyond physical buildings

Creation of more welcoming spaces for families, including outdoor areas

Energy efficiency measures to improve sustainability

The new cash injection is for the financial year 2025/26 and will be distributed by Hospice UK to hospices. Hospices have been allocated a pot of funding and will be able to proceed with upgrades, invoicing Hospice UK once work has been completed.