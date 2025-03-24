Kirkby natural spring used by pit horses commemorated

A natural spring that helped quench the thirst of the dedicated pit ponies now has a permanent reminder of its place in history.

Ashfield District Council has placed a plaque at the site on Pinxton Road, Kirkby, explaining the history of the spring from bygone years. It is a cherished landmark near to the former Bentinck Pit.

The area had become overgrown so the Council sent in its teams to give it a clear up and has now added the plaque so future generations will know of its significance.

It played its part in Ashfield’s history as in the late 1950s and early 1960s colliers worked alongside pit ponies down the coal mines.

Cllr Chris Huskinson with the plaque

These creatures were small but mighty as they hauled the coal tubs through the low-ceilinged pits. This spring provided a place for them to get a drink while carrying out their vital work.

These ponies were cared for with pride and often trained for local shows like the Moorgreen Show.

Coal from the pits was transported via horse-drawn wagons, with horses pulling empty wagons back uphill to the summit.

It was not only the pit horses that benefited from the spring. Locals also used it as a resting spot for refreshment after a game of football on Laburnum Avenue or a walk along Park Lane.

Cllr Chris Huskinson, Executive Lead Member for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing, said: “This natural spring played an important part in Ashfield’s history. It is only right that it is marked and the information is readily available for future generations to learn about its past.

“This spring and the surrounding fields are part of Park Lane’s legacy and it is only right that we remember this. I would like to thank the residents who brought this to our attention and the teams who worked hard to restore the area to its former glory.

“The plaque is truly fitting of its history and is now a place for residents to enjoy and remember.”