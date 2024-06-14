Kirkby-in-Ashfield man wins award for his French classic car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Danny Matthews from Kirkby-in-Ashfield has won an award for his classic 1988 Renault 5 GT Turbo.

Danny collected a Masters of the Marque award at the Voitures Francaises event held at Derbyshire’s Great British Car Journey museum after his restored 120 bhp turbocharged hot-hatch impressed the judges.

He has owned his classic Renault 5 for 15 years but has only recently returned the car to the road after a 10 -year hiatus. Previously, it was ‘Max Power’ with a full body kit, however, Danny has restored his much-loved Renault to its original state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once a common sight in and around France towns and cities, the Renault 5 was as loved in Britain when it was launched In1973. Produced over 18 years until 1995, more than 5 million were sold throughout the world, however today there are only 105 Renault 5s left on the UK’s roads.

Danny Matthew with his 1988 Renault 5 GT Turbo at the Masters of the Marque event

He wasone of three winners at the packed event which celebrated French classic. The popular event attracted more than 200 classic French car owners from all over the UK.

The Masters of the Marque awards, which are sponsored by Wera Tools UK and organised by the award-winning classic car museum, honour people like Danny, who cherish their classic cars.

Museum founder Richard Usher commented: “The awards follow the slightly quirky nature of the museum. I wanted to give classic car owners an incentive to visit us when we promote days celebrating specific British cars and I am delighted that Wera, who make a massive range of top-class tools, have decided to support the awards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overall winner at each event receives a year’s membership of Great British Car Club, an engraved glass trophy and a selection of Wera tools.

Danny's 1988 Renault 5 GT Turbo

All entrants to Masters of the Marque events receive a commemorative plaque, and entry is £10 per car which gives the driver free entry to the museum and all facilities.

There are currently several Masters of the Marque events scheduled until the end of the year at Great British Car Journey.

23 June Reliant Regatta

14 July MG Summer Festival

18 August Show Your Rootes