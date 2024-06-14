Kirkby-in-Ashfield man wins award for his French classic car
Danny collected a Masters of the Marque award at the Voitures Francaises event held at Derbyshire’s Great British Car Journey museum after his restored 120 bhp turbocharged hot-hatch impressed the judges.
He has owned his classic Renault 5 for 15 years but has only recently returned the car to the road after a 10 -year hiatus. Previously, it was ‘Max Power’ with a full body kit, however, Danny has restored his much-loved Renault to its original state.
Once a common sight in and around France towns and cities, the Renault 5 was as loved in Britain when it was launched In1973. Produced over 18 years until 1995, more than 5 million were sold throughout the world, however today there are only 105 Renault 5s left on the UK’s roads.
He wasone of three winners at the packed event which celebrated French classic. The popular event attracted more than 200 classic French car owners from all over the UK.
The Masters of the Marque awards, which are sponsored by Wera Tools UK and organised by the award-winning classic car museum, honour people like Danny, who cherish their classic cars.
Museum founder Richard Usher commented: “The awards follow the slightly quirky nature of the museum. I wanted to give classic car owners an incentive to visit us when we promote days celebrating specific British cars and I am delighted that Wera, who make a massive range of top-class tools, have decided to support the awards.”
The overall winner at each event receives a year’s membership of Great British Car Club, an engraved glass trophy and a selection of Wera tools.
All entrants to Masters of the Marque events receive a commemorative plaque, and entry is £10 per car which gives the driver free entry to the museum and all facilities.
There are currently several Masters of the Marque events scheduled until the end of the year at Great British Car Journey.
23 June Reliant Regatta
14 July MG Summer Festival
18 August Show Your Rootes
Register to attend the Masters of the Marque events and buy discounted advance tickets at https://greatbritishcarjourney.com/events-calendar/
