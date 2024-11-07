Kimberley war memorial adorned in beautiful poppies display for Remembrance
Kimberley’s war memorial was beautifully decorated with knitted and crocheted poppies to mark Remembrance weekend.
Posting on its Facebook page, Kimberley Council said: “A huge thank you to all of our knitters and crocheters over the last two years, your hard work has allowed us to create these stunning poppy displays for the war memorial.”
Remembrance Sunday events in Kimberley began with a service at Holy Trinity Church, followed by a parade to the war memorial.
There was also the Act of Remembrance and the laying of wreaths, and a two-minute silence was observed.
Refreshments were available at Rumbeltums Cafe afterwards.