Kimberley shop blossoming with Halloween success

Kimberley shop Blossom and Belle on James Street has been named with the winner of this year’s Spooky Kimberley Best Dressed Shop competition.

Judges praised shop owner Lynnette Scott for ‘creating a brilliant mix of tasteful autumn colours and a lot of spooky content’.

Posting on its Facebook page, Kimberley Council said: “A huge thank you to all the businesses that have done such a great job of decorating their shop fronts this Halloween season.

"It’s great to see almost every business in the town centre getting involved and all of you doing such a fantastic job.

Blossom and Belle owner Lynette Scott won this year's Spooky Kimberley Best Dressed Shop contest.

“Congratulations also to Jess at JHP Training Academy onMain Street who was this year’s runnner up.”

"It was a difficult decision because the standard is very high and we’d urge residents to take a walk around the town day or night before everyone moves on to the festive season.”