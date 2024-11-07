Kimberley shop blossoming with Halloween success
Judges praised shop owner Lynnette Scott for ‘creating a brilliant mix of tasteful autumn colours and a lot of spooky content’.
Posting on its Facebook page, Kimberley Council said: “A huge thank you to all the businesses that have done such a great job of decorating their shop fronts this Halloween season.
"It’s great to see almost every business in the town centre getting involved and all of you doing such a fantastic job.
“Congratulations also to Jess at JHP Training Academy onMain Street who was this year’s runnner up.”
"It was a difficult decision because the standard is very high and we’d urge residents to take a walk around the town day or night before everyone moves on to the festive season.”