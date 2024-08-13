John Eastwood Hospice launches fundraising ball

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dig out your dancing shoes and dust off your gladrags as the John Eastwood Hospice is set to host its prestigious annual fundraising ball.

The Wings and Wishes Charity Ball, with live band and auction on the night, is being held at 7pm at the John Fretwell Complex, near Mansfield, on Saturday, October 5, 2024

The evening promises to be a glittering affair, and is one of the hospice’s main fundraising events of the year.

Last year’s inaugural event raised around £15,500, and included a raffle, auction, and fun games such as card bingo.

Last year's fundraising ball was a huge success for the John Eastwood Hospice.

Organisers are hoping that this year’s event will be even better, and are urging people and businesses to get on board.

Lisa Todd, fundraising innovation manager at the hospice, in Mansfield Road, Sutton, said: “We’re really excited to be organising this ball again. Last year’s event was incredibly well-supported and raised a significant amount of money.

“We invite the general public to buy tickets or perhaps book a table, also this is a great opportunity for businesses to showcase their commitment to the local community through booking or sponsoring a table.”

Tickets for the night, which includes a four-course dinner and after-dinner speaker, are priced at £55 each. The cost for a table of 10 is £500.

Hospice supporter Elaine Gunn who attended the ball last year, has booked again this year.

She said: “It was a spectacular event last year, and so heart-warming. It raised awareness of the hospice and created much-needed funds for the charity.”

John Eastwood Hospice began offering day hospice services in 1991 and has grown over the years to now providing a 12-bed specialist inpatient unit, a Living Well Centre and a team who provide care in the community.

The hospice charity needs to raise around £750,000 a year as part of its commitment to working in partnership with the NHS and to meet the continual challenges of rising costs.

Without the fundraising, the hospice would struggle to provide and deliver services.

Gary Jordan MBE, who is vice-chair of trustees at the hospice added: “The question is, why wouldn’t you get involved in this prestigious event? It might be that you or someone you know will one day need the services it provides.

“The first ball last year was a great success, with individuals and companies providing immense support, so hopefully this year’s will be even better. It’s about community and it's about helping people to live better.”

People interested in sponsorships or booking tickets should contact Lisa Todd via email using [email protected] or by calling Lisa or Harriet on 01623 622626 ext 304.