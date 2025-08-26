Jo Caulfield wins 2025 Takeover Radio Joke Award at Edinburgh Fringe, sponsored by Nottinghamshire Youth Station

Published 26th Aug 2025, 10:35 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2025, 11:56 BST
Nick Mellors with awards host Patrick Monaghan
Nick Mellors with awards host Patrick Monaghan
At the close of the Edinburgh Fringe, comedian Jo Caulfield was announced as the winner of the 2025 Takeover Radio 106.9FM Joke of the Fringe Award, the most valuable joke of the fringe award this year, organised by the ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

Delivered in her own inimitable style, Jo’s winning joke from her hilarious Bad Mood Rising show was “last time I got really drunk I woke up in this filthy bedroom, I had vomit all down me, some fat naked bloke snoring next to me and I thought, oh well at least I got home safely”

At the awards night, station volunteer Nick Mellors from Ashfield in North Nottinghamshire said: “On behalf of Takeover Radio 106.9FM, I’d like to thank every tech, every flyer, every event host, every artist, every reviewer and judge, all our co-sponsors and especially Nathan Cassidy and Sarah Bowles who have voluntarily created this brilliant awards programme.

"I guess the question is, why would a community youth radio station in post-industrial north Nottinghamshire sponsor a joke competition at the world’s largest arts festival.

Jo Caulfield winner of the 2025 Takeover Radio 106.9FM Joke of the Fringe Awardplaceholder image
Jo Caulfield winner of the 2025 Takeover Radio 106.9FM Joke of the Fringe Award

"And the answer is Because We Can, because people from our forgotten and left behind communities can and should be able to take part in this great event, and because we will not allow the barriers of geography to hold back our young people and our creative talent.

"We are proud to be from Nottinghamshire where our people are friendlier, our air is cleaner and our houses are cheaper than in London and the traditional arts centres of the country. So we are proud to stand alongside awesome artists like Elf Lyons, Patrick Monaghan, Rhod Gilbert and James Corden and prove that people like us can do stuff like this from places like ours.”

