Jerry Green Dog Rescue unveils brand new fundraising challenges for 2025

Jerry Green Dog Rescue is challenging supporters to lace up their running shoes and take part in the Lincoln and Robin Hood Half Marathons to raise vital funds for rescue dogs in need. Both of these challenges are brand new to the Charity and offer another exciting opportunity to Go Extreme with Jerry Green.

Taking place on Sunday the 28th of September, the Robin Hood Half Marathon is one of the UK’s most iconic and long-established city races. Accompanied by stunning historic landscapes, the 13.1-mile, traffic-free route starts and finishes in Victoria Embankment. Participants are guided by the River Trent, past Nottingham Castle, near the Robin Hood Statue and through Nottingham Park Estate and Wollaton Park. This race is perfect for all running abilities, with an electric atmosphere which lasts beyond the finish line.

One week later, on Sunday the 5th of October, history will be made as the first Lincoln Half Marathon takes place. The scenic 13.1-mile race will start and finish at the Lincolnshire Showground, taking participants into the heart of Lincoln, passing the historic Lincoln Castle and the magnificent Lincoln Cathedral. Jerry Green Dog Rescue has proudly announced its charity partnership with this debut running event and encourages runners of all levels to take part.

Kelly Oliver, Volunteering & Community Fundraising Officer at Jerry Green Dog Rescue expresses “We’re thrilled to offer these two new fundraising challenges to our communities of dog lovers across the region. Both events provide an opportunity for supporters to make a difference to the lives of rescue dogs in need while creating lasting memories.”

Jerry Green Dog Rescue staff with Dogue de Bordeaux puppies.

Taking part in either the Lincoln or Robin Hood Half Marathons in aid of Jerry Green Dog Rescue will support the Charity’s mission of ensuring every dog has a good life and a safe, loving home. Whether you’re a regular runner or this will be your first time, the organisation will be on hand to support your fundraising efforts and cheer you on throughout the challenges.

These exciting events have limited places at 10 per race therefore Jerry Green Dog Rescue encourages people to register today to secure their place. Please note, all participants who register to take part with the charity must be aged 18 and over.

To sign up and find further information including full terms and conditions, head to the Jerry Green Dog Rescue website.