Jerry Green Dog Rescue launches heartwarming Christmas Campaign to bring care and companionship to those in need

Jerry Green Dog Rescue is thrilled to launch its heartfelt Christmas campaign, bringing to life the power of companionship through the touching story of Peter and Benji*.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This moving campaign, captured in a beautifully produced video, tells the parallel journeys of Peter, a grieving older gentleman, and Benji, a golden Labrador who was surrendered to the shelter after the passing of his owner.

Their story highlights the transformative impact of Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s unique Meet&Match® program and the life-changing difference a dog can bring to those experiencing loneliness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter, who recently lost his wife, was facing a quiet home and the strain of adapting to life without his lifelong partner. At the same time, Benji, a loyal and gentle dog, was grappling with the unfamiliar world of a rescue shelter. For both, the emptiness they felt was profound, but when Peter discovered Jerry Green Dog Rescue, he wondered if adopting a dog might bring a renewed sense of joy and purpose back into his life. Through Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s thoughtful Meet&Match® process, Peter and Benji were brought together, helping each find companionship, comfort, and a fresh start this Christmas season.

Peter and Benji, Jerry Green Dog Rescue

“This campaign is a celebration of the healing power of dogs and the beautiful companionship that can transform lives,” says Christina Marriott, Chief Executive of Jerry Green Dog Rescue. “Peter and Benji’s story reflects what so many are facing – loneliness, loss, and a need for connection – and our team is devoted to helping people and dogs find that together.”

The Christmas campaign calls upon the public to help make more stories like Peter and Benji’s possible. Donations will directly support Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s essential services, providing dogs in need with love, care, and a path to their forever homes. Every contribution ensures that the charity can continue to offer new beginnings for dogs and adopters alike, creating life-changing connections that bring comfort, warmth, and love.

The campaign’s video, shared across Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s social media and website, reminds us that, for some, the best gift this Christmas is the chance to heal, love, and begin again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Christmas, help Jerry Green Dog Rescue continue their mission and bring hope to dogs and people in need of companionship. To support the campaign, visit https://www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk/peter-and-benji/

*Actors were used in the campaign to protect the identities of Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s clients.

About Jerry Green Dog Rescue

For over 60 years, Jerry Green Dog Rescue has been dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs. Founded with a mission to support and protect vulnerable dogs, Jerry Green Dog Rescue continues to innovate with programs like Meet&Match®, ensuring each dog finds the perfect home where they can thrive. To find out more about them, visit www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk