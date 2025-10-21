‘It’s never too late to learn’ says leisure centre’s aquatics lead on World Swim Day

Lucy at RALC

Lucy Cotman, Swimming Co-ordinator at Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre and the Warsop Health Hub is urging local non-swimmers of all ages to take the plunge on World Swim Day, October 22nd.

World Swim Day is an international event, which celebrates swimming, encourages people to get active in the water and promotes water safety messages. But for Lucy, the sheer joy of being in water is what she and her team are trying to bring to the people of Mansfield.

“Learning to swim is often seen as something you do when you’re young, but this is a skill everyone should learn, not just for the important, safety element, but because spending time in water is such an amazing thing to do for your mental and physical health.”

“I totally get that for people who missed the chance to learn when they were young, there can be a degree of nervousness about getting in the water. But our swimming teachers will support you in a personalised way, so the pace of lessons is geared to what suits you. Once you take the plunge, you’ll wonder what took you so long to start learning!”

More Leisure Community Trust, which operates Warsop Health Hub, Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre and Water Meadows Leisure Complex, is offering all new customers their first swimming lesson for free. Simply contact one of the centres to sign up: the website to sign up: Mansfield | More Leisure Community Trust

In partnership with Serco Leisure, MLCT operates Warsop Health Hub, Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre, Oak Tree Leisure Centre and Water Meadows Leisure Complex on behalf of Mansfield District Council.