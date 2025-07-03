“It just kicked in” Notts community nurse saves daughter from choking

A Nottingham community nurse is being praised after her quick thinking and calm response saved her daughter’s life at the family dinner table.

Rebecca Sams, a Community Learning Disability Nurse at Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, was settling down for an evening meal with her family when the unthinkable happened. While helping her youngest child, she heard a strange noise from her middle daughter, and immediately recognised the signs of choking.

“Everything suddenly felt like it went into slow motion,” Rebecca said. “The adrenaline kicked in – but I knew I had to stay calm, I didn’t want to scare her any more than she already was.”

Thanks to training she had received from Graham Harrod, Resuscitation Officer at the Trust, Rebecca instinctively remembered what to do.

Pictured: Rebecca Sams, Community Learning Disabilities Nurse and Graham Harrod, Trust Resuscitation Officer.

“I could hear Graham’s voice in my head from training saying, ‘Ask: Are you choking?’ – and when I did, she nodded. I could see the colour draining from her face. I gave one back blow and nothing happened, so I delivered another – and that did it. The food came out, and she gasped and said, ‘I swallowed my food too quickly.’ I reassured her and told her not to worry. It was just a mistake – but a frightening one.”

Rebecca's ability to stay calm under pressure and perform the correct steps highlights the importance of high-quality life-saving training. Her Trust colleagues and senior leaders have praised her actions, calling them a perfect example of how professional development and personal courage come together when it matters most.

Graham Harrod, Resuscitation Officer at Nottinghamshire Healthcare, who led the training session Rebecca attended, said: “Rebecca’s response was absolutely textbook. In a terrifying moment, she stayed calm, assessed the situation, and took immediate action. Her ability to remember and apply the steps correctly made all the difference. It’s a powerful reminder that this training saves lives – not just in clinical settings, but at home too. I’m incredibly proud of her.”

Diane Hull, Chief Nurse at Nottinghamshire Healthcare, added: “Rebecca’s story is a striking example of why we place such a strong emphasis on life-saving training across our services. First aid, resuscitation and emergency response skills are essential – not just for clinical staff, but for everyone. You never know when you’ll be faced with a real-life emergency, and Rebecca’s actions are a credit to both her professionalism and her courage as a parent. We’re extremely proud to have her as part of our nursing workforce.

“On behalf of the Trust, I’d also like to send our warmest wishes to Rebecca’s daughter for a full and speedy recovery. It’s incredibly moving to hear how training, quick thinking and a steady hand can make such a life-changing difference – especially in our own homes.”

Rebecca hopes her experience will encourage others to learn the basics of first aid and not underestimate the value of simple but effective techniques like back blows and abdominal thrusts.

“I’m just incredibly grateful my daughter is okay. You never expect these things to happen – especially in your own home – but I’m so thankful I had the training and confidence to act. It really can make all the difference.”