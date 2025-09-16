Inspire Youth Arts’ Tappin’ In adventure culminates with a red-carpet film premiere

Tappin’ In 2025, the hugely impactful mass participation project, will culminate in a red-carpet film premiere celebrating the tap adventure of 77 participants in a special screening at Lakeside Arts, Nottingham, on Saturday, September 20. Inspire Youth Arts are one of eight groups that have taken part in the project and will feature in the film.

Young dancers and musicians from Inspire Youth Arts have been tapping, dancing and making music, with Artists from Tappin' In through regular weekly sessions at The Old Library in Mansfield since April 2025.

They shared the results with a special performance at Mansfield Carnival on Saturday, June 21 to an audience of more than 500 people.

The dance film, created by film-maker Rachel Bunce and her team of videographers, captures moments from the 12-week programme of dance which has been taking place in communities across the East Midlands during summer 2025. It includes rehearsal sessions, public performances in each local area and behind the scenes highlights.

Tappin' In at Mansfield Carnival

Expect a celebration of over 150 hours of tap dancing across cities, towns, community halls and village greens, excerpts of 96 hours of conversations and stories shared and an opportunity to demonstrate that tap dancing and body percussion is accessible to everyone.

Stephanie Ridings, Tappin’ In Founder and Artistic Director said: “Tap dancing is the perfect artform for those who think they can’t dance or that the arts are not for them. Over the last 12 weeks we’ve seen skills and confidence flourish and we hope to share just some of that joy in our special Tappin’ In dance film.”

Lou Lomas, Tappin’ In Creative Producer added: “The Tappin’ In dance film is a moment to celebrate everyone’s journey as part of this year’s project and to hear from participants and partners about their plans to continue their dance adventures in their local spaces. We are expecting to see the countless smiles and friendships develop in the film as we reflect on Tappin’ In 2025 with all those who’ve taken part.”

Tappin’ In 2025 brought together partners from the arts, community, health and wellbeing sectors to create a bespoke Tappin’ In experience made by and for the communities who got involved.

Participants for Tappin’ In 2025 came from across the East Midlands and Staffordshire Moorlands including Alford, Biddulph, Boston, Eckington, Mansfield, Nottingham and Ollerton.

The film premiere is for Tappin’ In 2025 participants and partners. The film will be available to view online later in the year.

Tappin’ In 2025 is produced by Tappin’ In Ltd. Partners include Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, Inspire Culture, Live & Local, Blackfriars Arts Centre and Outside Arts.

Tappin’ In is supported by FABRIC and Arts Council England.

Find out more and follow the project here: www.tappinin.com

Find out more about Inspire Youth Arts at: www.inspireculture.org.uk/IYA