Inspire Libraries to host two World Book Day® community token exchange hubs to help reach more young readers

Inspire Libraries will be receiving a share of 104,000 copies of the World Book Day® £1 books to distribute to children helping more children discover reading for fun.

As part of this year’s World Book Day® celebrations, Inspire Libraries is part of a nationwide community book distribution project, bringing books and the enjoyment of reading to the children of Forest Town and Warsop. Libraries in both areas are now World Book Day community token exchange hubs – a partnership with the charity made possible with support from The Foyle Foundation and The Julia Rausing Trust. Forest Town and Warsop Libraries will be offering children the opportunity to exchange their £1 World Book Day book token for a £1 book of their choice – for free!

Alongside the charity’s annual celebration on Thursday 6 March, Forest Town and Warsop libraries both celebrated World Book Day early with local schools enjoying an author visit plus the chance to exchange their token for one of the brilliant World Book Day titles.

On Friday 28 February, Warsop Library enjoyed a visit from Caryl Hart, author of over 80 titles for children. She met with over 75 children across the day from Hetts Lane Infant and Nursery School and Birklands Primary School. Students joined in enthusiastically with a reading of her book Meet the Dinosaurs, asked lots of questions, and learned all about the roar-some creatures!

Students enjoyed a visit and book reading from author Caryl Hart at Warsop Library

On Tuesday 4 March, Forest Town Primary pupils met author and poet Mark Grist, who entertained a bumper 145 children with poetry about getting into trouble plus a reading of his book Rhinos Don’t Cry. During the visit he also gathered ideas for a new poem all about books. Pupils were delighted to exchange their World Book Day tokens, choosing from the wide range of titles on offer this year.

World Book Day’s community book distribution project is part of the charity’s mission to improve children’s access to books and provide them with opportunities to develop a lifelong habit of reading for pleasure. Reading for pleasure is the single biggest indicator of a child’s future success – more than family circumstances, parents’ educational background and their income – but research from National Literacy Trust found that fewer than 1 in 3 (34.6%) children now say they enjoy reading. This is the lowest level since 2005. With up to one million children in the UK never owning a book, the charity is working in areas with above-average percentages of children receiving Pupil Premium support, and limited access to local bookshops.

Peter Gaw, CEO of Inspire: Culture, Learning and Libraries said: “We are delighted that two of our libraries were selected as community token exchange hubs for World Book Day. Reading is at the heart of Inspire, and we always find pride in our role helping children to discover books they’ll love. We share the vision of World Book Day, championing children to ‘Read Your Way’ by offering a huge variety of books to cater for all interests. We hope plenty of children across Nottinghamshire take part in this year’s celebrations, and enjoy exploring their local library shelves for their next read.”

Cassie Chadderton, CEO of World Book Day concludes: “With reading for pleasure at its lowest level since 2005, our charity’s mission to change lives through a love of reading is more vital than ever. We are grateful to The Foyle Foundation, The Julia Rausing Trust and our partnering publishers for their generous support to help bring books to children across the country. We look forward to seeing more children enjoy their reading adventures this World Book Day.”

World Book Day £1 books will be available to collect at Forest Town and Warsop libraries this month.

Inspire Libraries are at the heart of communities, providing free and accessible opportunities for all. With libraries across the county filled with books, knowledge, and inspiration, a welcoming space is never far away. Membership is free, and readers can borrow up to 24 items at once. This World Book Day and beyond, Inspire are proud to help children develop a love of reading, and empower them to explore, learn, and thrive regardless of age, interest, or reading ability.

Visit www.worldbookday.com for more information and don’t forget to Read Your Way this World Book Day!