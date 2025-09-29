Injunction handed out following anti-social behaviour in Sutton

Antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated across Ashfield with one man finding himself banned from Sutton town centre.

Ashfield District Council is cracking down on unwanted behaviour in its town centres by handing out injunctions to those who repeatedly find themselves in trouble for the way they act in public.

The latest full injunction was handed to a man who behaved in a way that left businesses losing trade, staff feeling unsafe and he even left human faeces in shop doorways.

The injunction, handed out under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, prevents him from entering Sutton town centre, committing violence or making threats of violence, engaging in or threatening to engage in abusive behaviour or behaviour that causes harassment, alarm or distress towards Council employees, emergency workers, residents and visitors, failing to ensure his dog is under control and defecating and urinating in a public area.

Police have the power of arrest if he enters Sutton for any reason, even if he is not committing an offence.

Prior to initiating legal proceedings, the Council's Community Safety team repeatedly engaged with the man, offering support and assistance to help address the underlying causes of his behaviour. Despite these efforts, the anti-social behaviour continued, leaving the Council with no alternative but to pursue an injunction to protect the community.

The Council uses injunctions to stop individuals from causing anti-social and nuisance behaviour, such as threatening behaviour, abuse, and loud music by issuing orders that prohibit their behaviour in specific areas.

Cllr John Willmott, Ashfield District Council’s Executive Lead Member for Community Safety and Crime Reduction, said: “We know the damage that anti-social behaviour causes and how it can lead to people feeling unsafe and threatened. We are doing everything we can to stop this behaviour and punish those responsible.

“The Council does offer help and support to the individuals responsible for this behaviour to help them make better decisions when they are out in public. However, in cases like this the anti-social behaviour was relentless and we had no option but to give him an injunction.

“We will not tolerate this behaviour in any of our town centres and would urge anyone who sees it to report it immediately.”

Antisocial behaviour can be reported by emailing Ashfield District Council at [email protected] or calling 01623 450000.